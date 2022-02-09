The chair of the PEI Potato Board told a committee of MLA's he was one of several Island shippers who were refused phytosanitary certificates by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency even before the ministerial order was issued by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau that halted shipments south of the border.
John Visser said he asked for the certificate on October 27 or 28, which was almost a month before the closure happened. He noted his farm and another company were planning to ship seed potatoes to Uruguay.
"We got a rejection letter the next day based on a bunch of circumstances, that they could not declare PEI a wart-free area already," the board chair said. "They sent that to us, and it was just signed –nobody would own it. It was signed by CFIA operations. So, that’s when we first knew that there was going to be something different, and this was way before the 21st of November. "
Board General Manager Greg Donald said they have been trying to find out the reason the CFIA was denying such certificates for potatoes grown outside regulated fields. He said the industry has not gotten a decision on why the agency was not longer prepared to deem unregulated areas for the purpose of the long term wart management plan as pest-free.
"The detections occurred in fields under surveillance under the plan," added Mary Kay Sonier, the seed coordinator for the board. " It wasn’t out-of-the-blue detections."
Donald added "We’re really shocked because it was like, okay, what – somebody made a wrong call on this play or whatever. It’s wrong. It doesn’t make any sense. And we’ve been – to this day, that’s a question that really needs to be answered. "
The general manager went on to say "we know there’s a lot of people in CFIA that have “acting” in front of their name. There are new people. I’m not suggesting that they’re not capable or whatever, but it would make you kind of wonder if the approach –because of different people that were involved."
Donald said another point that upset the industry was the decision to called the province "infested" with potato wart in the ministerial order." He said that decision "spooked the marketplace. It spooked in our country and the U.S., and I know the word – I’ve heard it before – say enflamed the situation. So, it created a situation where people probably had legitimate customers’ concerns."
The general manager added "And then there are those – like I said, it’s business – that are more than happy to throw gas on those, if there’s – on a little fire to make it an issue because it makes for a great reason to eliminate a competitor, let’s say. So, that’s sort of the way it appears it went."
Visser added producers will soon have to decide whether to plant a crop this spring, adding " Costs are going up; we know that already. And you don’t have money from last year’s crop, which – we’ve had three tough years, as you are well aware of, and this was going to be –people were looking forward to a good year to get your bills paid up and try to get ahead a little bit. And just when you’re getting your head above water a little bit, somebody– in this case, it’s the federal government – is pushing you down under water again."
While the challenges the industry faced over the previous three years were due to Mother Nature he said the current situation "is 100% manmade, and no need for it. "
