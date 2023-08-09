DUNDAS - Dundas came alive in late July as Bonanza 2023, a national junior Hereford show, took centre stage at the Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair Grounds here.  

Bennett Crane, chair of the event, described it as more than just a cattle show. Held under the umbrella of the Maritime Hereford Club and the Canadian Junior Hereford Association, Bonanza 2023 brought together 150 youngsters, family members and Hereford executives from across Canada to celebrate national Hereford Week. 

Hereford 2

Participants in Bonanza 2023 are busy in the ring showing their yearlings during the national youth Hereford show in Dundas, July 29.
Hereford GC female

The Grand Champion Hereford show female at Bonanza 2023 in Dundas was Elm-Lodge Kover Girl 4-K, exhibited by Heidi McFadden of Indian River, Ontario. In the background at left, are judges Jenn and Kurt Duncan of Cornwall, P.E.I. The winner declared Saturday, July 29.
Hereford GC male

The Grand Champion Hereford show male at Bonanza 2023 in Dundas was Shady-Birch Countryman 3K exhibited by Miranda Gibbons of Quinte West, Ontario. In the background at left, are judges Jenn and Kurt Duncan of Cornwall, P.E.I. The winner declared Saturday, July 29.

Tags

