Nora Breckenridge of Athabasca, Alta., waits outside the show ring in Dundas with Hereford yearling Karma at Bonanza 2023 on Saturday, July 29. Nora is about to show Karma in the junior category during the final day of judging. She bought the animal locally to show at the national youth Hereford event.
The Grand Champion Hereford show female at Bonanza 2023 in Dundas was Elm-Lodge Kover Girl 4-K, exhibited by Heidi McFadden of Indian River, Ontario. In the background at left, are judges Jenn and Kurt Duncan of Cornwall, P.E.I. The winner declared Saturday, July 29.
The Grand Champion Hereford show male at Bonanza 2023 in Dundas was Shady-Birch Countryman 3K exhibited by Miranda Gibbons of Quinte West, Ontario. In the background at left, are judges Jenn and Kurt Duncan of Cornwall, P.E.I. The winner declared Saturday, July 29.
DUNDAS - Dundas came alive in late July as Bonanza 2023, a national junior Hereford show, took centre stage at the Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair Grounds here.
Bennett Crane, chair of the event, described it as more than just a cattle show. Held under the umbrella of the Maritime Hereford Club and the Canadian Junior Hereford Association, Bonanza 2023 brought together 150 youngsters, family members and Hereford executives from across Canada to celebrate national Hereford Week.
