The closure of the United States border to PEI potatoes was one of the major causes of a 22 per cent increase in potato holdings across the country at the beginning of February, says the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada.
"What began as a PEI issue on November 22 when the U.S. border was closed to potatoes has become a Canadian issue backing up supply across many parts of the country," Kevin MacIsaac said.
Island spuds in storage for all sectors as of February 1 were 20,870,000 hundredweight-- a 46 per cent increase over the three year average of 14,303,000. A picture perfect growing season in most of eastern Canada also meant increased storage numbers throughout the region.
New Brunswick was up 23 per cent at 9,843,000 hundredweight compared to the three year average of 7,980,000 while Quebec was up 29 per cent with 8,383,000 cwt in storage and Ontario showed a 35 per cent increase over the three year average of 3,458,000 to sit at 4,670,000.
There were 36 per cent more spuds in storage in eastern Canada at the first of the month compared to the three year average --43,766,000 verses 32,250,000.
However, it was a different story in the west. While Manitoba was up 15 per cent (12,673,000 compared to the average of 11,144,000 hundredweight) both Alberta and British Columbia were down five per cent. Alberta holdings stood at 12, 673,000 compared to the average of 13,349,000 while B.C. was at 572,000 compared to the average of 600,000 cwt. That left western Canada up just four per cent from the average.
"With the United States closed to PEI marketers, storages have swelled with availability only to the Canadian fresh market," the general manager said. "Stocks in the four eastern provinces are 74 per cent above the three year average."
PEI fresh holdings were 7,954,000 hundredweight on February 1-- a whopping 166 per cent over the three year average o f 3,679,000. New Brunswick was also up significantly at 2,227,000-- 86 per cent above the three year average. Quebec and Ontario were 29 and 30 per cent above the average respectively.
In the west, Manitoba was two per cent lower at 928,000 hundredweight while Alberta was up 17 per cent at 673,000 and B.C. was down two percent, leaving the western holdings of 2,030,000 up four per cent from the three year average of 1,957,000.
"The 12 weeks lost due to the border closure has significantly reduced available packing days forcing PEI growers to destroy their excess holdings," MacIsaac said. "Island growers have committed to doing this in February, which should start to bring stocks back in line by next month's release."
Process holdings are 15 per cent above the three year average nationally, with PEI 31 per cent above the average of 8,701,000 to sit at 11,439,000. New Brunswick is up 11 while both Quebec and Ontario are up 35 per cent. Western Canada is up three per cent with Manitoba 18 per cent above average and Alberta 11 per cent below the average total.
"Friers in the east have been running hard to meet increasing demand and making good use of available supply," the general manager said. "Blocks of processing potatoes have been moving west to supplement the expanding pack plants of those processors located there. U.S. fry plants have also been interested in any available supply of processing potatoes given their shorter crop this year."
Turning to seed, MacIsaac said national holdings are up five per cent while Island holdings are the actually down 23 per cent going from 1,924,000 to 1,476,000 cwt. He added "growers unsure of their future markets, shipped some crop through other channels."
