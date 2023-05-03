Benny Nabuurs, left, president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association, presents the 2023 Pioneer Award to Richard Farmer, in recognition of Farmer's longtime support for the Island's wild blueberry industry. The presentation took place April 14 at the PEIWBGA annual meeting in Charlottetown. Farmer, who operates Lodge Berry Farm, is well known as a mentor to new growers and is a former director on the PEIWBGA board. (Submitted photo)
Bumblebees are becoming important workhorses among wild blueberry pollinators, helping P.E.I. to near record production levels in 2022.
P.E.I. produced 32,118,790 pounds of blueberries last year, challenging the record of approximately 34,000,000 lbs. in 2017, members of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association were told at its annual meeting April 14 in Charlottetown.
Mother Nature was very co-operative last year for Island growers said PEIWBGA president Benny Nabuurs of Cardigan.
Nabuurs said there were no damaging frosts during the critical flowering period in late May to mid-June, there was rain at key times, the sun shone as berries ripened and harvest time also had good weather. Not only did production jump by about 13,000,000 lbs. over 2021, but berries were also bigger.
The Island’s production base reached 7,000 acres in 2022 which means that 14,000 acres are in blueberry production and that number is growing steadily, said Nabuurs. A blueberry field can only be harvested every second year as a field in production one year is cut down to the ground in the fall and needs a fallow season to regenerate.
We were very fortunate with the harvest last year,” said Nabuurs. The harvest season generally runs from the first week of August to mid-September but most growers were done a week earlier than that because of the good weather.
”And we all know what happened a week later with Hurricane Fiona. We were one of the lucky commodities to have everything harvested.”
JoAnn Pineau, the executive manager of PEIWBGA, noted that field prices decreased slightly last year to 70 cents per lb., from 80 cents the previous year but not close to the devastating 25 cents/lb. In 2017. The provincial yield per acre is estimated at 4,588 lbs. In 2022, up from 2,922 lbs. in 2021, said Pineau.
Growers had looked at forming a commodity marketing board to negotiate prices with buyers but that was rejected last year. Now the major players like Wyman’s and Bragg set the price, but there is some controversy underway because one buyer paid a bonus on the 2021 crop while another didn’t.
"Honeybees are generally regarded as the best pollinators for blueberries but when we're short of them we turn to bumblebees,” said Nabuurs.
Honeybee hive mortality usually averages anywhere from 20 to 30 per cent over any given winter, but the last two winters have been hard on the colonies. “I think we had 50 per cent mortality, and when that happens the hives are quite weak, and they don't do a very good job of pollinating.”
And that’s when bumblebees are imported to supplement pollination needs as they don’t face strict import rules that impact honeybee hives said Nabuurs, and don't have many of the disease issues affecting honeybees.
“We also have some native pollinators that help as well but nobody has been able to measure which one of those three types of pollinators do most of the work.”
Bumblebees also have the advantage over weather, said Nabuurs. “They'll work pretty much in any kind of weather, like if it's cold and damp and windy they'll work, where the honeybees love hot, sunny weather with not much wind. If you happen to get that critical week where it's cold and wet and cloudy, honeybees won’t come out of the hive.”
Honeybees do have the advantage of being able to overwinter in hives while bumblebees are a yearly worker and mostly die off over the winter. “if they happen to catch the right winter, they will survive but for the most part they’re a kind of one-year wonder.”
Most blueberry growers don't raise their own bees, so they'll rent the hives from local honeybee operators. “The cost to rent a hive is pretty close to buying a box of bumble bees.”
Even though the 2022 blueberry crop largely escaped the wrath of Fiona, there are lingering issues with downed trees affecting many fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.