Benny Nabuurs

Benny Nabuurs, left, president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association, presents the 2023 Pioneer Award to Richard Farmer, in recognition of Farmer's longtime support for the Island's wild blueberry industry. The presentation took place April 14 at the PEIWBGA annual meeting in Charlottetown. Farmer, who operates Lodge Berry Farm, is well known as a mentor to new growers and is a former director on the PEIWBGA board. (Submitted photo)

 JoAnn Pineau

Bumblebees are becoming important workhorses among wild blueberry pollinators, helping P.E.I. to near record production levels in 2022. 

P.E.I. produced 32,118,790 pounds of blueberries last year, challenging the record of approximately 34,000,000 lbs. in 2017, members of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association were told at its annual meeting April 14 in Charlottetown. 

