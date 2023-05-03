When the history of irrigation on P.E I. is written, don’t forget the role played by an unexpected source: P.E.I.’s Certified Organic Producers Co-operative. While it was Irving-owned Cavendish Farms which lobbied hard for two decades to end the moratorium on deep water wells, COPC prepared a position paper that showed it wasn’t just potato growers suffering from unsettled weather. Rain wasn’t falling during the growing season but in the fall. Yield and quality were suffering. Farm viability was at risk. It also added important conditions: the water must be fairly shared in each watershed and managed responsibly. That’s what the Water Act is attempting to do now.
The producer’s co-op has now taken on another big challenge: can local farmers get in on the millions of dollars spent every year for food by public institutions like hospitals, long care homes, UPEI, Holland College, jails and so on?
The analysis was done by consultant Morgan Palmer. She had already helped establish the critical P.E.I. School Food Program, a chance for all school age kids to get a healthy meal while families pay only what they can. I think this is one of the best things we do on P.E.I. Hungry kids simply don’t learn.
Palmer quickly discovered a couple of things: there’s not a lot of hard data available and unlike other Maritime provinces, P.E.I. does not have a co-ordinated approach to encourage the use of local production in publicly-funded food programs.
That’s different from the issue of food insecurity that so many families deal with. There’s the Community Food Security and Food Education Program, the Food Awareness Act, and The Poverty Elimination Strategy Act. All try to address the continuing crisis of families struggling to put food on the table. Palmer writes this is really an income issue. Families simply don’t have enough money. Purchasing from local producers on its own won’t change that.
Not surprisingly, Palmer discovered that economics is the driving force behind institutional purchasing as well. The province has procurement regulations for hospitals and public long-term care facilities with tenders judged on price. Fresh fruits and vegetables (subject to seasonal price variations), and eggs and milk (price fixed under supply management) are exempted. Palmer writes that despite no overall policy to buy local here, procurement rules are slowly changing. There’s now a 10 per cent price advantage given to local bids to make them more competitive, and municipal governments like Charlottetown, UPEI and Holland College are developing new policies to support local production.
What Palmer found elsewhere in the region is that when other values than just cost were included in procurement policies, changes came more quickly. New Brunswick has targeted import replacement as a major policy goal and is promoting the N.B. First Procurement Strategy and Policy. Nova Scotia has gone further with the environmental impact (greenhouse gas and waste reduction), fair wages, health promotion and more included in decision making.
Palmer writes that if something like the Nova Scotia model was followed here, that price isn’t the only thing that matters, there will be opportunities for the producers in the Organic Producers Co-op and others. The co-op has a relatively new wholesale distributor called Growers Station which has the potential to manage large purchases, and with some investment, even process and freeze fruits and vegetables when they’re in surplus.
This wouldn’t happen overnight, and organic growers could only fill a percentage of what’s needed. But over time this kind of stable, fair priced market could encourage more farmers to consider going organic, which would benefit soil health across the province, keep food dollars circulating locally, and add to food security in the province.
Two things I want to add. Morgan Palmer writes about an ideal food purchasing arrangement at The Mount, a long-term care home in Charlottetown. It has its own orchard and honeybees. It leases land to a market gardener, the Burly Farmer, who grows for the Mount’s kitchen and other customers. Potatoes are bought from a local farmer. Other fruits and vegetables are bought from a local small food retailer. The residents at the home clearly enjoy fresh locally-sourced meals.
And I wanted to acknowledge the retirement of Andy Walker, who’s been the editor of the Island Farmer for many years. Andy was a true reporter and could be found wherever there was an agriculture story. He did excellent work and was also very generous to me as an editor. Bill McGuire takes his place. Bill was the long-time editor at the Charlottetown Guardian. He’s got me a little nervous.
