Ian Petrie

When the history of irrigation on P.E I. is written, don’t forget the role played by an unexpected source: P.E.I.’s Certified Organic Producers Co-operative. While it was Irving-owned Cavendish Farms which lobbied hard for two decades to end the moratorium on deep water wells, COPC prepared a position paper that showed it wasn’t just potato growers suffering from unsettled weather. Rain wasn’t falling during the growing season but in the fall. Yield and quality were suffering. Farm viability was at risk. It also added important conditions: the water must be fairly shared in each watershed and managed responsibly. That’s what the Water Act is attempting to do now.   

The producer’s co-op has now taken on another big challenge: can local farmers get in on the millions of dollars spent every year for food by public institutions like hospitals, long care homes, UPEI, Holland College, jails and so on?  

