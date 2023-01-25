Protein Industries logo

As 2022 faded into history, Protein Industries Canada is celebrating the advancement of Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient sector, and the achievement of significant milestones as an organization.

“Over the past four years, Protein Industries Canada and our industry partners have made tremendous progress, including investing more than $477 million into Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredient ecosystem through 55 innovative projects,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. “We now have projects that span from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island and beyond. More so, the result of this investment is becoming increasingly tangible, with new ingredients and food products making their way onto grocery shelves and restaurant menus in Canada and beyond.”

