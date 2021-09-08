While there was still considerable time left for many growing regions, the Canadian crop in mid-August "appeared to have good potential in many but not all regions to meet the needs of industry," says the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada.
"The potato crop in Canada is now in the very critical growth stage of tuber bulking," Kevin MacIsaac said in a report issued in mid-August. "Set has been determined and it is now this phase which will provide yield and determine production for this crop."
The former chair of the PEI Potato Board noted the potato crop in PEI has experienced almost ideal growing conditions for the first 90-100 days of its growing season. He added "The province received 130 plus mm of rainfall during the month of July, a welcome change from the drought of previous years. Growers will be monitoring lower areas of fields for good storage management."
He explained the moisture allowed for the development of strong canopies, and the sunshine in August has advanced the tuber bulking stage of the crop.MacIsaac noted some growers feel their crop is a week to ten days ahead of normal maturity.
"Field digs and industry sampling point to a very good yield potential and size profile at this time," he added "The crop will, however, need additional moisture to finish it out. Early harvest has begun, although the industry continues to run on old crop for both table and processing."
Turning to New Brunswick, he described the overall health of the crop as excellent but added however the moisture level in the northern part of the province is dry to very dry, so timely
moisture is still needed to finish the later maturing varieties. Moisture levels in the southern area of the province have been better but still need rain.
"Early maturing varieties are settling down and harvest has begun on round whites with a good size profile and few smalls," he said. "Demand is lighter, but pricing has been good with paper 10’s priced in the $4.00-$4.25 range. The later crop has a good set but needs to size up."
MacIsaac added "Normally, early chip harvest would be in progress, but this year has not yet begun, due to a lack of contract with the chip company. French fry plants will start up production on August 27 and August 30. Friers are showing interest in purchasing open potatoes to cover possible shortfalls in their western production regions."
Although Quebec had an excellent growing season early in the year, he said dry conditions in August are now stressing the crop. He noted the early table harvest got off to a great start with
potential for a high yielding crop, but later season varieties could be negatively impacted on both yield and size.
"Early harvest of table, chip, and process potatoes has been underway, with yields average to
slightly above average, and good quality," he said. "However, given the heat and dry conditions, the top has likely been taken off the russets."
Meanwhile in neighbouring Ontario, the potato crop has enjoyed a nice growing season throughout the province. MacIsaac explained "some years would see large differentials in moisture levels and resulting yields from the southern Simcoe county to the northern parts of Dufferin county. This year, abundant rainfall has taken some of the pressure off long days of running irrigation systems. If anything, growers will need to be vigilant at harvest time
to avoid bringing tubers in from lighter coloured and lower spots in fields which may have had a little too much water." He said the crop is a week to ten days ahead of normal.
"Early table harvest has been ongoing for some time with good quality and yields reported. As in other areas, demand picks up with end of vacations and return to school schedules," he went on to say. "Early chipstock harvest has been underway for several weeks now and continues like a
well-oiled machine scheduling loads from one growing region to another, matching supply with the demand requirements in that sector."
Fresh potato growing areas in Manitoba have experienced severe drought and many reservoirs in the Carmen and Winkler areas have been drained and yield is being substantially affected at this time. As of mid-August, industry officials in that province were predicting the table crop would be half of normal yields.
The processing crop is also showing stress, particularly on varieties like Russet Burbank which are susceptible to early dying. Most reservoirs have run out of water but those drawing from the
aquifer or Assiniboine River have adequate water. Early harvest on Rangers began August 10th and matched or exceeded expectations for yield with good size profile. The old crop has been cleaned up and J.R. Simplot is bringing in potatoes from North Dakota.
"Despite the heat and drought this year, Saskatchewan has a very decent looking crop. Growers have been able to keep up with water demand using irrigation, which is expected to produce a better crop than the previous two years, in terms of both quality and yield," MacIsaac went on to say. "Crop stages are extremely varied due to the heat, and also smoke from wildfires. Top killing for seed started on August 10th and harvest started in early September. Growers report higher demand for seed than seen in many years with a shortage of red seed expected to bring strong prices."
While Alberta received an inch of rain in mid-August, the general manager said it was too late to help the crop. He noted "The crops do look green and lush on top, but underneath is a very different story. Stress to the potato vines caused much of the crop to dump its first set of tubers and the second set created, is a very low one."
MacIsaac said good weather will be needed until the end of September to make at best an average crop, and there is a possibility yields may be down as much as 20 per cent. He noted
early harvest has begun with yields for chips in the 12tons/acre range and yields for processing Rangers at 10- 11tons/acre range.
"Demand for new crop is extremely high, but unfortunately the province is short on its ability to supply," he said. "Old crop and remaining inventory is empty."
British Columbia has had record setting heat since June 15th, but he said most growers have irrigation and an average yield is predicted. He noted "early harvest has been going on for some time. Demand has been good, although there have been challenges to dig early in the day and get field heat out before packaging."
