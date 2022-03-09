It used to be that when people talked about certified organic farmers the image would be young “back to the landers” at farmers markets. They’re still there, but as was clear at the second annual Organic Summit late last month, PEI’s organic farming community is much more, a growing economic force in the province with an ambitious vision statement:
To become leaders in sustainable land stewardship through innovative practices and economic impact. To grow the organic sector on PEI to 80,000 acres by 2030.
Another significant change? Supporters used to highlight what organic farmers didn’t do: use chemical fertilizers, or synthetic pesticides. Now, led by research co-ordinator Karen Murchison, the organic farmers co-op can point to what they ARE doing. It’s a lot. Finding land for new entrants, innovative research on soil health, limiting the impact of production on climate change, research on participation in Carbon trading markets, and pushing the marketing reach of organic production into the wholesale and food service industries, and export markets.
One of the most important developments was the creation of a food hub. It was registered as a not-for-profit last July called Growers Station. It’s the centralized link between 20 farmers selling produce and processed foods to 33 wholesale accounts (retail markets, restaurants and CSA providers) and a small number of household accounts. This makes the purchase of organic products as convenient and efficient as conventional foods. It assures buyers consistent supply and quality.
For organic farmers it means rather than trying to grow a little bit of everything they can produce what they and their land are good at. It also shifts more responsibility onto producers to maintain production to be sure the Growers Station is seen as a reliable supplier.
Growers Station manager Dayan Gonzalez told the summit that consumers will have new ways of accessing these products, on-line and at a retail space in West Royalty. There’s also a plan to create a line of prepared meals with Riverview Market. This is local food production and distribution at its best.
There may also be new sources of income. Sebastian Manago does extensive market research for the organic co-op. This year he also outlined how farmers here could benefit from joining carbon trading schemes, capturing carbon through cover crops, reforestation, methane capture and renewable energy. Once the carbon capturing is certified the credits are sold to industries required to lower their emissions. Right now Quebec and California are the closest jurisdictions participating in carbon trading markets, but new markets are expected soon.
Organic producers proved again this year they won’t shy away from controversial topics. This year the need for livestock on farms. Last year it was the use of water for irrigation.
The organic farmers co-op has developed a water use framework that takes a “whole farm” approach to irrigation. It starts with minimizing the need for water by improving soil health and organic matter levels, maintaining forests and tree cover, and using the most efficient irrigation technology. Farms would have to meet these standards to get water extraction permits, and the government must be ready to withdraw access to water if it risks watershed health. All of this would be managed by a provincial water authority with input from local boards with extensive community involvement. The co-op wants irrigation widely available to all farms not just highly capitalized operations, so public money will be needed to develop infrastructure to do this.
Almost every discussion about agriculture’s role in climate change begins with condemning livestock production. PEI’s organic farmers say that’s shortsighted. The co-op is developing an organic livestock strategy (PEI’s agriculture department has a parallel plan to increase livestock numbers). For organic farmers livestock manure is central to the fertility they need to be productive. It also matches well with organic land use, long rotations with forages and grains. Perhaps their strongest argument came from Sebastian Manago “How can we eliminate livestock and rely on synthetic fertilizer if we know that synthetic fertilizer (made from natural gas) has an even bigger climate footprint than livestock. Saying cows are bad is very, very simplistic. We need livestock.”
There are about 12 thousand acres in organic farming now, so it’s dwarfed by conventional production. Several organic farmers are the children of established conventional farmers so there is a generational change at work. And making the costly transition over time on an established farm certainly has advantages. There are growing market opportunities, and one other thing to consider. Last month Policy Options, a Canadian think tank issued a report on the damaging concentration of ownership in the various businesses that provide farmers with inputs (seed, fertilizer, sprays) and purchase their production (processors, wholesalers, retailers).
Conventional farmers are squeezed at both ends by a handful of corporations. Organic farmers are generally more self sufficient when it comes to inputs, and on PEI are now developing their own processing and marketing streams. Maintaining soil health and profitability are good building blocks for this industry to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.