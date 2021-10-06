One of the co-founders of Ag in the Field has been named the first Island winner of an Outstanding Young Farmers Memorial Scholarship.
Carleigh MacLeod of Kinkora was recently named winner of the $1,000 award along with Emily Robb from Brandon, Manitoba. As part of the awards process, applicants are asked to write an essay about why they are passionate about agriculture in Canada.
Carleigh and Jillian Ferguson from Spring Valley established "Ag in the Field" in 2018 with a mission to tell the general public about food and farming practices on PEI. The pair were named winners of the 2021 Food & Farming Champion Award from Farm and Food Care PEI earlier this year.
Carleigh joined the Agriculture Diploma Program in Grade 10 at Kinkora Regional High School and took an Agriscience course in high school.
The creation of Ag in the Field came about through participation in the GenAG project, (a competition geared to high school students that encourages them to promote the agriculture industry.) Since then, she has worked at Farm Food Care PEI as a summer student and is communications coordinator for the East Prince Agri-Environmental Association in addition to being a full time student.
While attending the University of PEI for a Degree in Business Administration she is focusing on marketing communications and public relations. She hopes to use the skills learned to be the best “AGvocate” and educate the public about the great action farmers are taking to protect the environment. Slowly she hopes to change the way people observe agriculture.
MacLeod won the scholarship earmarked for a student already in post secondary studies who plans to pursue a career in agriculture. Emily Robb, began her studiestowards a Bachelor of Science in Agroecology at the University of Manitoba this fall. Her interest for science and agriculture comes from her parents and grandparents. What began as school science fair project has developed into a life-long passion for ending food insecurity and improving environmental integrity.
Full details and application forms for the OYF Memorial Scholarships are available at www.oyfcanada.com under “Scholarships”. The deadline for nominations for the 2022 scholarships is June 30, 2022.
Celebrating 41 years, Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers’ program is an annual competition to recognize farmers that exemplify excellence in their profession and promote the tremendous contribution of agriculture. Open to participants 18 to 39 years of age, making the majority of income from on-farm sources, participants are selected from seven regions across Canada, with two national winners chosen each year. The program is sponsored nationally by CIBC, John Deere, Bayer, Sollio Agriculture, CN and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada,. Media Partners are WS and Glacier FarmMedia. The program is supported nationally by BDO.
