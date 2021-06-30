The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and Corteva Agriscience Canada are pleased to announce their continued collaboration to enhance rural community safety through BeGrainSafe’s grain safety program through 2022.
The program, designed to save lives, provides rural fire departments with the training and specialized equipment needed to safely rescue individuals who become trapped in grain. Grain entrapment is extremely dangerous for the victim and the rescuers but with the right training and equipment, the chances of a positive outcome are significantly increased.
Since the inception of the BeGrainSafe program, Corteva has been a generous sponsor, enabling CASA to build the BeGrainSafe mobile demonstration unit and develop educational resources. With this investment from Corteva, it is the second year the organization is specifically supporting rural firefighter training and supplying the specialized equipment needed for grain entrapment extractions.
“Corteva Agriscience’s support continues to positively impact the safety of farmers, farm families and farm workers through their support of BeGrainSafe,” said Andrea Lear, CASA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Corteva in 2021 and 2022, and, in turn, bring life-saving training and equipment to Canadians.”
“Investing in the safety of rural Canadian communities and those working in agriculture is part of our purpose of enriching lives for generations to come,” said Bryce Eger, President, Corteva Agriscience Canada. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association by supporting the BeGrainSafe program through 2022.”
The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative and receives additional support from the agricultural and corporate sectors. For more information, visit www.casa-acsa.ca, find us on Facebook or LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @planfarmsafety.
