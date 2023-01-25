cattle
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Applications for the Canadian Cattle Young Leaders (CYL) for the 2023-2024 program year are now open.

Canadian Cattle Young Leaders (CYL) is a national youth initiative of the Canadian Cattle Association that provides young people ages 18-35 with industry-specific training and mentorship opportunities. Each year, 16 candidates are selected to participate in the Canadian CYL Program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.