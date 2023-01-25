Applications for the Canadian Cattle Young Leaders (CYL) for the 2023-2024 program year are now open.
Canadian Cattle Young Leaders (CYL) is a national youth initiative of the Canadian Cattle Association that provides young people ages 18-35 with industry-specific training and mentorship opportunities. Each year, 16 candidates are selected to participate in the Canadian CYL Program.
Twenty-four semi-finalists are selected from submitted applications and invited to participate in the annual Canadian CYL Selections competition. The competition is traditionally held in conjunction with the Canadian Beef Industry Conference in August, where semi-finalists participate in judged roundtable discussions on timely industry topics.
Once the 16 participants have been selected for the year by the Selections Competition, they are matched with a hand-picked expert in the mentee’s specific field of interest for a nine-month mentorship. Mentorship topics of interest can range from sustainable grazing practices to business management, policy development, marketing, advocacy and much more.
Program participants are granted a budget of $2,000 to fund their participation in numerous industry events and learning opportunities. The program year also typically includes an annual Spring Forum event, where program participants from across the country gather for a few days of industry tours and training, giving them the opportunity to build strong relationships with their peers in the program and industry stakeholders.
Participants' time in the program comes to an end with a graduation celebration held at the following Canadian Beef Industry Conference. The deadline to apply is March 31. For additional information, please contact Canadian Cattle Association, Youth Leadership Coordinator, Jessica Radau, at radauj@cattle.ca or 403-295-5575.
