While the re-opening of the U.S. border to Island tablestock potatoes "soon" is definitely good news, as Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson put it in the legislature "we are not out of the woods yet."
The announcement by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture was framed in the vaguest possible terms. There were no timelines or any indications what additional conditions Island growers might have to meet in order to begin moving tablestock south of the border.
It is understandable that after Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau hyped March 10 as the deadline for an American announcement that happened two weeks later, Ottawa officials were reluctant to be pinned down to a specific timeframe again. Most of the producers I chatted with at the International Potato Technology Expo were confident those details would be forthcoming in early April.
The announcement clearly came as a pleasant surprise to provincial officials, who were debating the topic in the legislature when Thompson announced he had received word the Americans had reached a decision. It came two days before Bibeau planned a trip to province and Premier Dennis King had a blunt message for her the day before the announcement-- if you have no good news to share, stay home.
Bibeau indicated just after she issued the ministerial order closing the border last November she planned to visit the province at some point to view the situation first hand. Her visit came about a week after Conservative Opposition Critic John Barlow toured farms across the province. While many producers were clamouring to meet the opposition MP, who raised the matter several times in the House of Commons, I understand the line-up to have Bibeau visit was considerably shorter.
The fate of the seed sector was on the minds of virtually everybody I talked with at the expo. The prohibition from shipping not only south of the border but within Canada, since the Americans threatened to ban any province that accepted Island seed , means the industry is finished for 2022.
Even if the prohibition was lifted, many growers across the country have now secured their seed for this year's crop. If even they haven't, many producers elsewhere would be fearful of further American action down the road. Even tablestock and processing producers in other provinces who have long-standing relationships with Iisland seed growers are not going to risk the economic health of their operations and that is understandable. The fear is that once those markets are lost they will be hard to recover.
On another note, it was nice to see the Easter Beef show and Sale take place in front of a crowd this year, even if we were all wearing masks. Hopefully, show conditions will return to the pre-pandemic normal next year and this was a major step. Congratulations to Colton MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson who took home the grand champion honours and the organizers who once again put on a first class show. A big thank you to buyers who once again showed their support for the Island industry by quite literally "putting their money where their mouth is."
