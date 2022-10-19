The PEI 2023 Host Society recently announced Cavendish Farms as an official sponsor of the 2023 Canada Winter Games and lead partner of the upcoming Canada Games Torch Relay program.
Prior to every Canada Games, a Torch Relay takes place and sees the Roly McLenahan Torch travel to the host city or province for the Opening Ceremony. In keeping true with this time-honoured Canada Games tradition, the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games began its Torch Relay with a lighting ceremony from the Centennial Flame on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on October 17,.
Starting this month until the Games opening in February, the Torch Relay will visit over 20 communities across PEI in addition to competition venues in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and will engage with local residents through a series of events and community celebrations. In total, there will be over 270 torchbearers who will have the opportunity to carry the torch in their respective communities.
“Cavendish Farms has deep roots on PEI with a long-standing history of supporting rural Island communities through infrastructure and community gathering places across our great province,” said Wayne Carew and Brian McFeely, 2023 Board Co-Chairs. “We’re grateful for the support and look forward to working with their team to spark a collective celebration of Canadian sport and spirit that will pay tribute to our athletes, volunteers, and community leaders.”
As part of the agreement, Cavendish Farms’ logo will be prominently displayed on torchbearer uniforms and integrated into the torch design.
“Cavendish Farms is proud to support Island communities where our employees live and work,” said Robert K. Irving, President of Cavendish Farms. “With a rich sporting history and welcoming residents, I know the 2023 Canada Winter Games will be a success. Cavendish Farms is proud to support this national event that will leave a lasting legacy in the province.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.