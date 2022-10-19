Canada Games Mascot

The PEI 2023 Host Society recently announced Cavendish Farms as an official sponsor of the 2023 Canada Winter Games and lead partner of the upcoming Canada Games Torch Relay program.

Prior to every Canada Games, a Torch Relay takes place and sees the Roly McLenahan Torch travel to the host city or province for the Opening Ceremony. In keeping true with this time-honoured Canada Games tradition, the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games began its Torch Relay with a lighting ceremony from the Centennial Flame on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on October 17,.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.