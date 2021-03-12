A webinar on cereals and oilseeds is planned the March 18.
The session, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and Land, will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation on weed management in corn and soybeans with Dr. Peter Sikkema form the University of Guelph. The morning session will also include presentations from Dennis Pennington of Michigan State University on taking wheat yield to the next level and pesticide record keeping on an app with David McNally of Agyle Intelligence.
To receive the Webex meeting link, please register by March 16 by contacting Steve Hamill at slhamill@gov.pe.ca or by calling (902) 314-0233.
