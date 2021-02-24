Representatives of the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative called for the establishment of priorities for water use when they appeared recently before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
"We are not convinced the moratorium on deepwater wells for agriculture has accomplished its stated goal of protecting our groundwater in its entirety," Karen Murchison told the committee members.
The staff member for the organization said the top priority for water use should be for human consumption. However, the cooperative argues water used for the production of food should be second on the priority list.
"We’ve witnessed the impact of long supply chains in terms of security of food supply to our province through this latest pandemic and recognizing that those shorter supply chains are far more stable, having access to an essential resource to ensure that those supply chains remain short is really important," she said.
Murchison said the organziation was disappointed there is little information available on the long-term impacts on water withdrawal, the impacts of irrigation on soil salinity, no research at all with respect to saltwater intrusion into wells that are drilled in proximity to our coastlines.
She noted climate change has impacted the need for water on both conventional and organic farms. Murchison told the MLA's "recognizing that this change in our climate is probably not going to go away and that it will actually probably worsen over time, I think we really need to get ahead of that, or we think we need to really get ahead of that and build strategies around access to water, as well as management of that resource in response to these changing climate patterns."
The cooperative called for a comprehensive agricultural water use strategy, incorporating such best management practices as mandatory crop rotation and a holistic approach to water management centered on a watershed basis.
The organization also called for more education for producers on the best water management practices, and Murchison added "we feel that water metering and resource allocation are two elements that might facilitate ways that we might begin to value our resource. We want to ensure that there’s fair access for all farms; so, not the farms that are most able to afford to undertake to irrigate, but that there’s fair access for all farms that need to access water."
Research must be undertaken on the groundwater supply and availability, she argued, calling as well for a regulatory framework in terms of how we use and withdraw water. The cooperative is also advocating alternative water sources like desalination be examined.
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund asked how water resources could be managed on a watershed basis when not every watershed has equal access to water. Producer Matthew Ramsay agreed that could be a challenge, adding a model must be prepared for each watershed showing the minimum and maximum extraction levels
Brian MacKay, who is the current president of the cooperative, added "There’s a number of ponds being built as we speak and there’s programs put in place for terracing and fields and, personally, I’d like to see some link. We should be directing those terraces into ponds either that are or are being built to collect that water runoff so our watershed water can be managed more properly and collected in a manner that’s not wasteful."
When Green Party MLA Steve Howard asked Ramsay about the pilot project proposed by the Canadian Rivers Institute, the Kensington area farmer said he was not fully versed on the proposal t but was a strong advocate of more research into the issue.
"I don’t know where we draw the line. Do we draw the line when farms are unable to sustain themselves? Do we draw the line when farms are actually failing midsummer? It’s hard to figure out but I think, in any case, we need to be looking at – here’s what we expect, here’s what it looks like if it’s a whole lot worse, and here’s what it looks like if it’s a little bit better," he said.
Ramsay said it is time to look at the worst case scenario "because we’re not that far away– if 30 to 40% of the potato industry are suffering badly over the next few years if this continues. We are entering a worst case scenario. "
He noted only two out of the past 18 years had a surplus of rain. Ramsay said a cap is needed on a watershed by watershed basis "But to not consider the worst-case scenario is just to repeat the same old problem that we’ve been repeating for the last 5,200 years. We have to be considering the worst-case scenario in order to develop policy and prevent it."
Murchison told the committee the cooperative does have a member prepared to participate in the Canadian Rivers Institute study if it proceeds. She added "we’re all feeling a little frustrated about this dominance of the discussion around the moratorium and the reluctance to talk about or even consider deepwater wells. My understanding is that’s probably one of the major factors that’s limiting the progress of this research. Our feeling around our board table is that how we manage and use our water is not about a moratorium on high-capacity wells. It needs to be a discussion about how we protect our resource and that moratorium clearly has not done that."
Ramsay said this must be a "living research project adding "We have to be prepared to afford and enable irrigation before all the questions are answered because we are at a point where we’re going to start seeing farms, particularly medium to small-sized farms, going out of business because they can’t
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.