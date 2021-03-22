The PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative will be holding its annual meeting March 29 starting at 7 p.m.
The meeting will include both an in-person option at the Farm Centre as well as offering a virtual option as well, via Zoom. The agenda will include the business meeting and an operational update from Research Coordinator Karen Murchison. There will also be updates on the three special project working groups namely an organic land network, the development of organic grains and oilseeds markets as well as the development of a local food hub. Delegates will also be asked to ratify the water use strategy development by the organization's executive.
To attend the meeting, please RSVP directly to Karen at: research@organicpei.com or at (902) 894-9999, indicating whether you prefer to attend in-person or virtually. Virtual meeting coordinates will be emailed directly to participants in advance of the meeting.
