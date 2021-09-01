The Canadian Federation of Agriculture will be hosting an agriculture debate on its YouTube channel September 9 at 8 p.m. Atlantic time.
The debate will feature Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau for the Liberals and Lianne Rood, who is the Conservative agriculture critic, Alistair MacGregor, the NDP agriculture critic and Bloc Quebecois agriculture critic Yves Perron. The debate will be broadcast in both English and French with moderators Shaun Haney and Martin Menard
