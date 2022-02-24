"Finding sustainable solutions in uncertain times" will be the theme for the annual meeting of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture planned for March 2 and 3 at the Delta City Centre Hotel in Ottawa.
The meeting will examine how agriculture can be a natural climate solution, as well as how supply chain issues are affecting the food systems in Canada. The meeting will be chaired by president Mary Robinson, who is a former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
The opening day session will feature several panels around the theme of finding sustainable climate solutions. Lyall Wiebe, CEO, Triple Green Products, Maik Kindermann, Head of R&D, DSM and Christina Stroud, Head of Corporate Affairs, Syngenta will explore on farm solutions. Meanwhile, Karen Haugen-Kozyra, President, Viresco Solutions and Karn Manhas, CEO, Terramera will talk about On-Farm Measurements and Protocols and the topic of public and Private Carbon Credits will be explored by Judy Meltzer, Carbon Pricing Bureau Director General, ECCC and Alastair Handley, Founder, Radicle.
The Wednesday session will also feature an address from Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, a panel on Shifting Supply Chain & Trade Dynamics Moderator featuring Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada, Randy White, President, Sysco Canada and Tim Searchinger, Senior Fellow & Technical Director Food Program World Resources Institute.
Delegates will also hear from Alistair MacGregor, NDP Critic for Agriculture and Agri-Food, Yves Perron, Bloc Quebecois Critic for Agriculture and Agri-Food and John Barlow, Conservative Critic for Agriculture and Agri-Food.
There will also be a presentation on The EU/US Approach to Sustainability: A Canadian Perspective with Lynn Fortin, Agriculture Counsellor at the Mission of Canada to the European Union and Gizem Eras, Counsellor (Agriculture and Fisheries) at the Canadian Embassy in Washington.
The Brigid Rivoire Mental Health Award will also be presented on the opening day. The Thursday morning session will be devoted to debating resolutions and other federation business. There will be a meeting of the federation board of directors that afternoon.
