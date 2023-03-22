One of the biggest events staged in the history of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture will be held in Charlottetown this fall.
The North America/European Union Farm Leaders Conference will bring together approximately 250 delegates from European Union member states as well as Canada, United States and Mexico. They will be discussion the challenges and opportunities during sessions being held September 12-14 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.
Mary Robinson, who recently completed her second term as president of the national federation and did not reoffer at the federation's recent annual meeting, said she was pleased the event was being staged in her home province. The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture told the annual meeting of that organziation earlier this year the event will offer a rare opportunity to meet farm leaders from other parts of the world to discuss issues like agriculture sustainability, trade and changing consumer trend.
Robinson urged the Island members to consider attending the event and helping to show visitors a warm Island welcome.
"With so many developments in policy areas of mutual interest within the agricultural sector (e.g., international trade, innovation and technology, agricultural economic, sustainability, policy developments, market trends and consumer trends), the conference will provide a platform for constructive debate which will benefit farmers and their organizations," the conference website notes.
Delegates are expected to begin arriving September 10 and a welcome reception is planned for the evening of September 12. A tour to the Green Gables region is planned for Wednesday. It will include stops at Green Gables House, Ship's Company Pub, Gaudreau's Fine Woodworking, the PEI National Park and the Dunes Gallery.
The day will also include the opening ceremonies and remarks from the presidents of farm organizations in North America and Europe. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau will also speak and there will be sessions and panels throughout the day with a gala dinner that evening.
There will also be a number of sessions and panels throughout the morning Thursday. The afternoon will feature farm tours throughout the province, with up to four farms or agricultural operations included in each of the two tours.
The event will wrap up Friday with what is being dubbed a lighthouse, winery and brewery tour. The day-long tour will visit the Point Prim and Wood Islands lighthouses, Rossignol Estate Winery in Little Sands and Bogside Brewing in Montague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.