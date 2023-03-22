CFA logo

One of the biggest events staged in the history of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture will be held in Charlottetown this fall.

The North America/European Union Farm Leaders Conference will bring together approximately 250 delegates from European Union member states as well as Canada, United States and Mexico. They will be discussion the challenges and opportunities during sessions being held September 12-14 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

