Using the report of the International Advisory Panel as a roadmap, Gordon Henry said the process of developing an action plan which will lead to the designation of PEI as a pest free area for Potato Wart Disease in areas where the pest is not known to occur is moving into high gear.

The National Manager, Field Crops Section for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the report was shared with the joint industry/government working group put in place in the days following the ministerial order in November of 2021 that effectively shut table stock and seed potatoes out of the U.S. market. That followed the discovery of two cases of potato wart in fields that were already under the Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan developed after wart was first found in the province in 2020.

