Using the report of the International Advisory Panel as a roadmap, Gordon Henry said the process of developing an action plan which will lead to the designation of PEI as a pest free area for Potato Wart Disease in areas where the pest is not known to occur is moving into high gear.
The National Manager, Field Crops Section for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the report was shared with the joint industry/government working group put in place in the days following the ministerial order in November of 2021 that effectively shut table stock and seed potatoes out of the U.S. market. That followed the discovery of two cases of potato wart in fields that were already under the Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan developed after wart was first found in the province in 2020.
The panel included Dr. Wellcome Ho, Principal Scientist, Ministry for Primary Industries (New Zealand); Dr. Iain Kirkwood, Technical Manager, Potatoes New Zealand Inc. (New Zealand); Rodney Martin, Head of Potato Plant Health and Seed Potato Certification Inspectorate, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland); Dr. Silke Steinmöller, Senior Scientist, JKI Institute for National and International Plant Health (Germany) and Dr. Theo van der Lee, Senior Scientist Molecular Phytopathology, Wageningen University and Research (The Netherlands). The panel visited the province from August 14 to 20 last year, making a number of field visits and meeting stakeholders and researchers.
The panel made an extensive list of recommendations including no potatoes or other plants on index fields for 20 years and no planting of root crops due to the increased risk of soil staying attached to the crops. It does suggest the cultivation of other crops like cereals, maize and soya should be possible, if soil is removed from equipment and a high hygiene status is maintained.
The expert panel recommends intensive resampling of index fields should happen after 20 years. If no resting spores are found and all bioassays give negative results, the report recommends varieties that are resistant to wart could be grown. The scientists recommend soil samples be taken after each crop and restrictions on soil movement and requirement that equipment be soil-free remain in place.
They also recommend resampling after a further ten years and "If no resting spores are found and all bioassays give negative results, all restrictions could be lifted."
It also recommends a buffer zone be established around the infested part of the field and the safety zone for the time the Index field is under regulation to ensure protection of the surrounding area. Soil sampling comparable to the first 15 metres of adjacent fields without potatoes under current regulations should be used for setting up the buffer zone. The report recommends only resistant potatoes for processing with mitigation measures in place should be grown in the buffer zones.
"In case of localized infestations, the Index field could be split, the uninfected area (outside the safety zone) should be included in the buffer zone," the report notes. "This should be reflected in the classification of Adjacent, Primary Contact or Other Contact fields. Risk assessment should be used to determine locations where Potato Wart Disease could be present."
The scientists recommend adjacent fields be part of the buffer zone. When it comes to seed potatoes, the panel recommends only resistant potatoes for processing with mitigation measures allowed for example for a minimum of four crops together with soil testing.
Henry told the Island Farmer he was pleased with the report, saying it offers ways of improving the current management plan based on the experience of Europe and New Zealand. Dr. William Anderson, Executive Director, Plant Health Science Directorate of the CFIA , who was also on the conference call, said there is a widespread consensus the current management plan has to be modernized. He praised the work of the panel, saying they all have expertise in different areas , adding the report must be considered as a whole to understand the full context.
While another positive find in December could slow down the process slightly, Henry said he is hopeful there will not be any long-term delays. The panel report pointed out the possibility other cases could be found as the testing continues.
When it issued its latest report in early January, the CFIA indicated 28, 764 of the 44,695 samples collected had been analyzed. The U.S. is requiring all of the samples to be tested before it will consider opening the border to Island seed potatoes. Since the U.S. has threatened to block any other province that uses Island seed, the industry has been effectively shut out of the Canadian market as well. Henry said the task of analyzing the samples is continuing and a further report is expected to be issued in April.
Henry said the CFIA plans on holding more meetings with industry in the near future to help develop an updated management plan. They will continue to work as well with officials from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture to address any concerns they may have.
