As the border closure enters its third month with no end in sight, frustration continues to grow within the industry with much of it directed at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
With a number of top officials handling the file at CFIA either new to their positions or in the job in the acting capacity, there is a feeling they are being outmaneuvered by their more seasoned counterparts at the United States Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
There is no question they have made some mistakes, the biggest one being a public pronouncement the conditions set down by the Americans to resume the flow of Island spuds southward may not be met until 2023. It is one thing for U.S. officials to say that in private meetings as a negotiating tactic. It is quite another for CFIA representatives to put it in the public realm as if to try and soften any expectations within the industry for a settlement anytime soon.
To be fair to the CFIA, they are going into the talks with one hand tied behind their backs. The unwillingness at the federal level to "thicken the border" with extra inspections from states like Idaho that also have quarantinable pests gives the Americans all the cards.
A recent article in the Bangor Daily News is perhaps one of the best explanations for why the closure has happened despite the lack of scientific evidence. Like most of eastern Canada, Maine had a record harvest and the sheer volume (combined with a shortage of truckers) meant spuds were loaded onto rail cars for shipment for the first time in over four decades. Thanks to the lack of Island competition, those spuds will garner strong prices.
On this side of the border, the January report by the United Potato Growers of Canada demonstrates in concrete terms how the closure has led to high storage inventories with depressed prices likely to follow in their wake. Island storage holdings for fresh market potatoes were up 92 per cent compared to the average of the three previous years. Record crops in other parts of eastern Canada also led to higher than usual holdings in those provinces and a 50 per cent increase nationally.
United General Manager Kevin MacIsaac called the situation "serious and worrisome" and expects things to be even worse when the February holdings are calculated. He said the Canadian market has simply not been able to handle the increased volume and he doesn't see any way things can be turned around at this point.
Turning to a happier topic, congratulations to Mark Phillips on being named a 2022 Nuffield scholar. Phillips, who grew up on the family potato farm in Arlington and is a long-time employee of the PEI Potato Board, joins a long list of Island scholars that includes William Cairns, Archie Johnstone, Barry Cudmore and his boss at the Potato Board Greg Donald. I have no doubt Mark will continue the high standards set by those and other recipients and do the PEI agriculture industry proud.
