potato sign in field

Inspectors from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have found an additional case of potato wart among the 11,082 samples processed from Island fields between July and the end of September.

That is in addition to the positive find in testing between October of last year and March 4. As of the end of September, CFIA had collected 29,708 samples for analysis and processed 19,952. A quarterly report on the agency website notes by next March, it anticipates 35,000 samples will have been analyzed from the ongoing investigations. Following this, the CFIA will focus attention on completing the remaining samples.

