Inspectors from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have found an additional case of potato wart among the 11,082 samples processed from Island fields between July and the end of September.
That is in addition to the positive find in testing between October of last year and March 4. As of the end of September, CFIA had collected 29,708 samples for analysis and processed 19,952. A quarterly report on the agency website notes by next March, it anticipates 35,000 samples will have been analyzed from the ongoing investigations. Following this, the CFIA will focus attention on completing the remaining samples.
After the discovery of the two cases last October, tablestock shipments south of the border were halted from November 22 to early April of this year. That resulted in millions of pounds of spuds being put through snow blowers with growers receiving only a fraction of the price they would have gotten in the open market.
The U.S. federal order issued in April that allowed tablestock shipments to resume specifies spuds must be washed (previously they could either be washed or dry brushed. They must also meet the grade for U.S. Number 1 standard with Number 2 grade standard no longer being acceptable.
All potatoes must be treated with spout inhibitor and shipping documents must reference the name of inhibitor used and the date of application. The exemption that previously applied to potatoes more than 30 days post harvest has been removed. As well, spuds destined for the U.S. can only be sourced from unrestricted fields or fields where all potato wart related restrictions have been lifted as per the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan.
The U.S. has indicated it will not accept any Island seed potatoes until all of the testing is completed. That has effectively brought the Island seed industry to a standstill, since the Americans have also indicated they will not accept product from other Canadian provinces that use Island seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.