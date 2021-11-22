The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has suspended the movement of fresh potatoes from PEI to the U.S., which includes table stock potatoes and processing potatoes.
Seed shipments south of the border were suspended in early November. A statement from the David Bailey, Canada's Acting Chief Plant Health Officer, November 22 indicates a Ministerial Order has since been put in place, reinforcing these decisions and supporting Canada's international obligations to control potato wart and mitigate risk to prevent the spread of quarantine pests.
The statement notes the U.S. notified Canada that they would impose a Federal Order banning all imports of fresh potatoes from PEI for an undetermined period of time, unless Canada took voluntary action immediately.
In response to these concerns expressed by the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS), the CFIA issued the suspending for all fresh potatoes, whether they are destined for seed, tablestock or processing. The suspension does not apply to processed potatoes, such as frozen products.
On October 1 and 14, , the CFIA Charlottetown Laboratory confirmed the presence of potato wart on two different PEI farms. This follows previous detections in 33 fields across all three PEI counties since 2000. The CFIA statement indicates the two detections showed high levels of potato wart, and made it necessary to take Canada's strongest action against potato wart to date.
The CFIA has also put in place an order restricting the movement of seed potatoes from PEI and introduces new risk mitigation measures for PEI table stock and processing potatoes. These measures, which may include requirements such as brushing and washing potatoes to remove any soil, are expected to mitigate the risk of spread of potato wart. At the same time, they will allow PEI seed potato farms to operate and grow seed potatoes for use within the province and to maintain the continued movement of table stock and processing potatoes to other provinces.
Bailey said this CFIA action will serve to reduce the immediate risk and provide the Agency and potato growers time to assess the risk, continue the ongoing investigation into the most recent detections and determine the way forward in support of the PEI potato industry.
Potato wart, a fungus that has been present in some continents for over a century, was first detected in PEI in 2000. It is important to note that potato wart poses no threat to human health or food safety, but is known to decrease yield on farms. Potato wart is spread through the movement of affected potatoes, soil and farm equipment.
Since that initial detection, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has surveyed for potato wart annually in PEI and introduced the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan with the objective to mitigate the risk of spread of potato wart outside of the restricted areas in PEI.
When potato wart is detected, land restriction controls are put in place on individual fields to restrict the movement of potatoes, plants, soil, and other articles that could result in the spread of potato wart outside of the regulated fields.
The CFIA will continue to work closely with the U.S. to address their concerns with a view to minimizing impacts to trade. The CFIA is committed to demonstrating that through strong risk mitigation measures, the trade of table stock and processing potatoes presents a negligible risk.
The U.S. has committed to ongoing technical discussions with the CFIA and details from the ongoing 2021 potato wart investigations will be shared.
While efforts to resume full access for PEI fresh potatoes are underway, the Government of Canada is working on a plan to support potato growers impacted by this temporary market suspension. That includes cost-shared Business Risk Management programs and collaborative efforts to determine how to reroute existing stock in storage in PEI. We will also work with the province of PEI to determine what additional supports may be required to support impacted producers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.