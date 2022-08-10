nother case of potato wart has been found in tests being performed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan.
The find came as the CFIA continues to analyze the 17,123 samples collected between March and the end of June. The CFIA has prioritized the highest-risk fields and a statement by the agency released to the media indicates the find was from a field adjacent to one where potato wart was detected last October. The statement notes the field is owned by a farm that produces processing potatoes for use in P.E.I.
After the discovery of the two cases last October, tablestock shipments south of the border were halted from November 22 to early April of this year. That resulted in millions of pounds of spuds were being put through snow blowers with growers receiving only a fraction of the price they would have gotten in the open market.
When shipments south resumed, they were essentially under the same conditions that had been in place before the closure, namely the potatoes must be washed and sprout inhibited. The U.S. indicated it would not accept any Island seed potatoes until all of the testing was completed-- a task CFIA officials say could stretch into 2023.
The agency released an interim report in July after the first 5,327 samples were processed with no negative results. The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said at the time there is considerable frustration within the industry about how long the testing process is taking.
Greg Donald said the agency is only able to process a little over 3,000 samples a month. The CFIA indicated in the interim report it has prioritized the highest-risk fields “so we can obtain and share the most needed information as quickly as possible.” They are planning on issuing another update in October.
The agency notes it has hired more staff to collect soil and test soil samples, including a second shift this spring and "We also trained more of our employees to be able to work on soil testing. In addition, we retrofitted new lab space in PEI to have more space in which to conduct the spring testing." The agency is also recruiting qualified laboratory technicians and soil samplers to help complete the job.
"Hopefully the testing can be completed before the end of the year and seed shipments can resume once again," the general manager said at the time. "That section of the industry has been devastated and they can't afford to miss another growing season."
The CFIA media statement issued after the positive find notes "This detection shows that the investigation process is working and is an important part of ensuring the health of our crops and protecting access to export markets."
