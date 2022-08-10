Greg Donald

nother case of potato wart has been found in tests being performed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan.

The find came as the CFIA continues to analyze the 17,123 samples collected between March and the end of June. The CFIA has prioritized the highest-risk fields and a statement by the agency released to the media indicates the find was from a field adjacent to one where potato wart was detected last October. The statement notes the field is owned by a farm that produces processing potatoes for use in P.E.I.

