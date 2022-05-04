The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has hired over 35 additional workers to accelerate the soil sampling and testing necessary for Island seed potato growers to ship potatoes out of the province.
Workers were already busy in the Summerside and Kensington areas the last week of April collecting samples from fields included under the long term wart management plan.
While fresh potatoes are once again flowing over the U.S. border after a 20 week closure, seed potatoes can't move outside PEI. The United States has indicated they may reject potatoes from other provinces that use Island seed. The testing is not expected to be completed until 2023 even with the extra workers.
The workers were hired as part of a $12 million budget commitment over two years. The budget also allocated a further $16 million over two years to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support long-term investments and assist in stabilizing the PEI potato sector and supply chain.
Beyond the federal support allocated to PEI's potato industry in Budget 2022, the Government of Canada has also provided a Stay of Default for 2021 outstanding potato advances. These have been granted to provide growers with additional flexibility to repay an estimated $20 million in advance payments. Potato growers who received support from the Prince Edward Island Federation of Agriculture (PEIFA) 2021 Advance Payments Program (APP) and are in good standing are eligible for the Stay of Default. Growers are encouraged to contact the PEIFA office as soon as possible for more details.
In addition, potato seed growers may also be eligible for compensation under the Potato Wart Compensation Regulations (PWCR). The Potato Wart Compensation Regulations were enacted in 2003 to provide compensation for specific, confirmed losses due to treatment, prohibition, restriction or disposition related to potato wart.
"This issue has touched the lives of many Islanders, from multi-generational family farms, to packers, shippers, and more," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay."The new measures announced under Budget 2022 and all the other federal support provided will help our potato industry build a bright future for the next generation of PEI potato farmers."
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau added " The Government of Canada recognizes that the situation has been incredibly difficult for potato growers, their families and all industry stakeholders in the province. The reopening of the continental U.S. market for fresh potatoes is an important step that has given growers the predictability and assurance they need for the upcoming season. We know there is still work to be done and together, we will help ensure a stable future for the industry."
Similar sentiments were echoed by the province's other three Liberal MP's. Charlottetown MP Sean Casey noted "industry, provincial and federal governments must continue to work to contain the spread of potato wart and support ongoing trade of the high quality potatoes produced by PEI"
Calling the potato industry the backbone of the province, Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald said Ottawa is committed to making "strategic investments to help them thrive at home and in the global marketplace." Egmont MP Robert Morrissey added government will continue to support producers as they head back to fields and begin the growing season.
