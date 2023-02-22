Producer and consultant Matt Ramsay speaks about best management practices to combat climate change at the recent annual meeting of the P.E.I Federation of Agriculture. He also addressed the topic as part of a panel during the annual conference staged by the PEI Soil and Crop Improvement Association. (Andy Walker photo)
A feasibility study is needed to determine the best way for Island producers to take advantage of the opportunities presented by carbon trading, maintains Sebastian Manago.
The consultant and owner of Double Hill Cidery address the topic of carbon credits and farming along with producer Matt Ramsay during the annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The pair were also part of a panel on the same topic, along with Adam MacLean from the Department of Agriculture and Land and Thomas Baglole of Eastern Forest Solutions, at the PEI Soil and Crop Association conference.
Manago said carbon trading has the potential to provide new opportunities for Island producers. He explained there are actually two different types of markets namely voluntary and compliance. A compliance market occurs when a jurisdiction establishes a regulator to oversee carbon trading.
He pointed to the European Union as an example where, after a slow start, the European Emissions Trading System is now implementing significant reductions in greenhouse gas emission and the price of carbon is rising. In Canada, he said Quebec was the first jurisdiction to implement a cap and trade system for carbon.
The voluntary market is driven largely by carbon emitters that decide to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing offsets. Manago said Cavendish Farms is the only Island company that is participating in that market.
"The voluntary markets generally trades lower than the compliance markets but both sectors are expected to continue growing," he explained.
In order to be eligible to trade in either market, Manago said the principle of additionalization applies-- that simply means the emitter has to be doing something different in addition to previous practices. A baseline has to be established and reductions in carbon emissions have to be permanent.
Ramsay said the PEI Federation of Agriculture is working on best management practices that will help reduce the carbon footprint of producers. He said such practices as crop rotation, cover crops reduced tillage, increased use of perennials and nitrogen reduction are included on the list.
While modern technology can allow for reduced methane emissions on the farm, Ramsay said it will be difficult for agriculture to live up to its commitments to help the province achieve net zero by 2040 unless all producers embrace cover cropping and best management practices.
Adam MacLean told the soil and crop meeting agriculture has a major role to play if the province is to meet the 2040 goal. He said the new five year suite of federal-provincial programs that begin in April have a heavy emphasis on helping producers become more sustainable and adapt to the climate change reality.
MacLean noted climate change will bring more significant weather events like hurricanes and post tropical storms, along with heavy precipitation and prolong periods of drought. He noted the changing climate is also a factor in altering consumer preferences noting a significant number of consumers , especially millennials, are changing their buying habits to protect the environment.
Meanwhile, Baglole said the forest industry has established a new organization called the Sustainable Forestry Alliance. He said the new group is pledging to work with other sectors of the economy, including agriculture, to help the province meet its net zero goals
"We believe the forest sector can play a crucial role," he said. "Since the majority of Island forests are privately owned. we welcome all islanders to join with us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.