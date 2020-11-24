The Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land is asking Islanders to contact their MLAs this week to let them know that how land is treated and managed matters.
"It is our understanding that land issues will be discussed this week in the legislature," the coalition notes in a social media post. "No doubt many critically important issues will be debated. If you are concerned about the land and the issues related to it, we ask that you contact your MLA and request that they stand behind those who will be speaking out for the land."
They are asking for Islanders to let MLA's know the Lands Protection Act is needed now more than ever. The coalition notes "each time the act is abused, it sends a message to those corporations that they do indeed have power over government and in turn, they have power over our future."
They also warn that the purchase of land by "corporations with deep pockets" makes it more difficult for young farming families to enter the industry. They are providing contact information for all MLA's adding "It is so important for MLA’s who are concerned for the land to stand up and support those who are asking the right questions."
The National Farmers Union is a member of the coalition.
