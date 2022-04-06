There was just something about Jake that caught Colby MacQuarrie's eye as he and Dereck Sanderson picked out possible entries for the 71st edition of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale.
"We usually start picking our animals for the show in the fall and this one stood out to me,"
Colby said.
His instincts about the 1,385 pound Charlois were right on the money. The duo took home their first Easter Beef title since 2017. Parker Smith, who took the champion title in the 4-H show, was the reserve champion in the open show.
Colby said he was especially proud the grand champion was bred on his home farm in Milton, saying "he just looked like a grand champion to me early." Preparing an animal for the show requires a great deal of work and feed and the MacQuarrie-Sanderson team had four animals at the event.
The grand champion was purchased for $10.50 a pound on sale day by Island Coastal and BJ's Trucking. The reserve champion was purchased by Atlantic Superstore for $7.75 per pound.
The show was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the 2021 show was held without an audience with the sale conducted online. Even though masks were the order of the day for this year's show, MacQuarrie said it was good to see spectators in the stands.
"It gives the show a whole different feel," Colby said. "Hopefully next year we can be back to the way it was like before COVID."
This year's show featured 41 animals (up from 38 last year), including 18 4-H entries. Organizers decided to go with an all-Island judging team rather than follow the established practice of bringing in a judge from elsewhere in the country in case there were travel restrictions in place at the time of the show. The judging of both the open and 4-H shows was handled by Ernie, Dora and Stephen Mutch.
The average price per pound on sale day was $6.34 and total sales amounted to $318,120, both significantly increased from last year.
In addition to the grand champion and champion Charlois, MacQuarrie and Sanderson had the reserve champion Limousin and champion Angus. As well as his reserve champion and champion 4-H title, Parker Smith took home honours as champion any other breed.
Austin Potts had the champion Simmental as well as reserve champion 4-H. Ben and Mya MacQuarrie and Sophie Sanderson had the champion heifer while Madison Pirch had reserve champion. James and Charlotte Worth showed the champion Hereford while Isaac Drake took the reserve honours for the breed.
Gabrielle Naddy exhibited the champion Limousin, while Nolan Potts showed the champion Maine Anjou and Daniel Naddy took the reserve title. Cloverdale Shorthorns and Peter Cairns show the champion Shorthorn while Blair Campbell won the reserve honours.
Daniel Naddy took home the champion 4-H showmanship award while Madison Pirch was the reserve champion. Austin and Ian Drake took home reserve honours in both the Charolais and Simmental classes, Hayden Ramsay was the champion in the any other breed class and Kinley Duncan showed the reserve champion Angus.
