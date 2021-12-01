A retired Department of Agriculture employee and industry volunteer has been named winner of the 2021 Wilson Loree Award.
Colleen Younie of Bangor received the award during the virtual annual conference of Farm Management Canada in late November. This prestigious award was established over fifteen years ago, to honour those that have made an extraordinary contribution to developing and promoting new and positive change in agricultural business management practices and expertise in Canada.
The award is named after Wilson Loree, who retired as Branch Head of Agriculture Business Management after 27 years with Alberta Agriculture, Food and Rural Development. He was on hand to present the award to Younie.
During the ceremony, Colleen said she considers Loree a mentor and is "deeply humbled and honoured" to be included in the company of past award winners. She joined the department in 1972 as an extension worker and rose through the ranks holding several leadership roles within the department until her retirement in 2016 as farm management specialist after 37 years of service.
"I was raised on a dairy farm in Quebec and agriculture has always been my passion," Colleen said in her acceptance speech. "I consider myself fortunate to be able to work with the best people in the word -- farm families."
She went on to say her hope for Island and Canadian farm families is "they not only survive but thrive. Surviving is not good enough."
She is a graduate of Macdonald College of McGill University and of the University of Guelph. Master of Business Administration. During her time at the department, she provided guidance to farm families, as she helped them with decisions involving expansion, the inclusion of a child as an owner, or other turning points in the business that required extensive analysis.
Through her involvement on a multitude of local boards and 4-H, she fosters pride in agriculture at all age levels. She is truly an ambassador for PEl agriculture. Along with a busy career, Colleen and her husband Harry raised their six children.
Colleen was an overall leader of the Morell & Area 4-H Club for many years and implemented many initiatives that created an interest and knowledge in agriculture. One example - working with the Club's other volunteers, she implemented a Fall Fair at the Morell Elementary School, which gave students from Morell and neighbouring schools the opportunity to get the feel of an old-fashioned agricultural exhibition. This event was held for several years after the initial year.
Colleen was named PEl's Outstanding Agrologist by the PEl Institute of Agrologists in 2009 in recognition of her significant contributions to the Department of Agriculture's extension programs, particularly those designed to assist farm managers develop business management skills.
In 2013, Colleen was awarded the Rosemary Davis Award. The Rosemary Davis Award was created in 2005 to honour the first female FCC board chair, who continually demonstrated her leadership in agriculture through innovation, creativity and a passion for the success of the industry.
Colleen also sat on the PEl Agriculture Sector Council Board as an ex officio for the PEl Department of Agriculture and played an integral role in development of the PEl Farm Technician Apprenticeship Blue Seal Program which is now headed into its 22nd year. She was also involved with establishing the Future Farmers program within the department.
She was also an active member of the Farm Management Canada Board since its inception in 1992 (formerly the Canadian Farm Management Council). Colleen hosted many farm management learning events in PEI and other parts of the Maritimes. Colleen worked collaboratively with the other Atlantic Provinces to host the Atlantic Farm Challenges conferences in 2002 in PEL
"Throughout her career, Colleen provided guidance and knowledge for PEl farm families in the areas of succession planning, business planning, and encouraging new entrants to farm on PEl.," notes one of her colleagues in the nomination form. " Many farm families worked with Colleen through generational transitions that often would include finances as well as in family discussions of personal goals and expectations of the family members. Colleen's empathy and passion for farm families was well received by PEl farms across the province."
Another former coworker noted "Working with Colleen has been an honor as she has always earned the respect of her peers, financial advisors and farmers. Colleen is highly committed to her work, farmers, volunteering and her family. Colleen always said what a privilege it was to work with the best clients anyone could ever ask for- PEl farm families. In her retirement, she is still active in business management with her family's farm business, volunteering with 4-H and community organizations."
