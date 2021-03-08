The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) will begin its study of a bill proposed by Conservative MP Philip Lawrence that would exempt farm fuel from the carbon tax on March 9.
The all party committee, chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan will hear from Lawrence at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street. His presentation will be followed by an in camera session.
