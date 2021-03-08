Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson followed through on his promise to personally deliver the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission’s report on the Brendel Farm land transaction to the Committee on Health and Social Development on March 5.
The committee had earlier issued a subpoena demanding the report. In a statement, Committee Chair Gordon McNeilly said in a statement the committee decided that prior to its review of the document, the Office of the Legislative Assembly will generate a summary.
"Timelines for the completion of this summary will be provided upon further evaluation of the report," the Liberal MLA said."Subject to this timeline, the committee will examine the summary and the full report at a future meeting."
He said the committee will not be making the report public at this time. As stated previously, the committee will implement the appropriate safeguards to protect against the release of personal information. This includes, but not limited to, conducting the review of the records at in camera meetings and any other measures the committee, in its discretion, considers necessary and appropriate.
