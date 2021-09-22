The appearance of representatives from the PEI Federation of Agriculture before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has been rescheduled for a second time.
The group was scheduled to appear September 30 to discuss a sustainable irrigation strategy, but provincial government offices will be closed that day since the province has declared a statutory holiday for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The federation will now be appearing October 7 at 10 a.m. in the Legislative Chamber of the Hon. George Coles Building. The building remains closed to the public due to COVID -19 but the meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague- Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle. The other members are Hannah Bell, Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson, Ole Hammarlund and Hal Perry.
