A soil health improvement plan and groundwater monitoring are two of the items the PEI Potato Board would like to see as part of a supplemental irrigation strategy.
General Manager Greg Donald told members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability the soil health test has been developed by the Department of Agriculture and Land and better enables producers to understand the health of their farm.
He said that would also include soil moisture testing to help determine the need for irrigation and at what times of the day and at what water volumes irrigation should occur. Donald said the record keeping must be "open and transparent," going on to say "We rely on the expertise of, let’s say, the department of environment within a watershed, what the capacity of the watershed is, what the critical limits are and then the users, on an ongoing basis, open transparent of what’s actually being used when supplemental irrigation is required."
The Potato Board is calling for the every watershed to have a provincially approved, publicly available watershed plan and a water budget that governs water resource decisions, including decisions on permits.
"We would like to see, is a more robust series of provincial surface and groundwater monitoring locations that may be required," he said. "I know the province has a series – I believe there is 14 across the Island, high capacity wells they use to measure currently and I know modeling, they’re used to help with the modeling and determination of individual watersheds, but we’re saying we may need a lot more of those. Because truly, again, if you can’t measure it, you can’t –the old adage – manage it and we can’t mess this up."
Donald said all monitoring information must be publically available adding "we’d like to see consideration for an independent third party oversight, whether it’s a water authority or a combination of water authority and a cooperative that would oversee this and to take the politics out of it and ensure that it continues to be based on science and good information."
The board is also calling for a dedicated irrigation specialist within the provincial government. Board member Rob Green told the committee he was in full support of the pilot project being conducted by the Canadian Rivers Institute on the impact of deep water wells on flow levels in watercourses.
"I irrigate myself and I irrigate both surface water and both high and low capacity wells," he told committee members. "Right now, it’s more efficient pumping out of surface water, but if the data is there showing that there’s sufficient water in our rivers and streams, they shouldn’t be affected on pumping water. It’s more efficient than it is out of a well. It makes me a little nervous when you have a well around a bunch of houses, but I’m in full support, too, of not hurting the fishing industry either."
Donald noted Island producers sell into a very competitive marketplace and the expectation is for a consistent supply of high-quality products.
"Supplemental irrigation can be looked at in a way to ensure that because virtually, all of our products are exported off of PEI and we’ve seen a lot of consolidation in the industry and our customers want it fairly seamless in their supply of product," he said. "Whether it’s fresh or processing or food service or retail, and if we can’t do that, if there is huge reductions; they’re going to look somewhere else. In this day and age, if you lose volume, lose a customer, it may be a long time before you get it back."
Donald noted approximately eight per cent of the Island crop is currently irrigated and he predicts that will probably increase to 15 or 20 per cent over the next decade now that the moratorium has been the lifted. He noted it will cost over $500 an acre to coverboth the fixed and variable cost on irrigation systems.
Meanwhile, the chair of the PEI Watershed Alliance told the committee his group has concerns about the lack of diversity in farm operations and the lack of recharge in a number of watersheds. Mike Durant said governments over the 18 year life of the moratorium have shown a "real unwillingness" to put environmental issues front and centre. Durant said the lack of a long-term strategy usually leads to treating the symptoms of an environmental issue rather than the cause.
"We have a regulation, for example, that says we can’t take water if base flow goes below a certain level and yet, in emergency or other situations, we’ve seen that being ignored," he went on to say.
Durant said river and stream flow is decreasing and his group is worried supplemental irrigation could lead to some wells drying up. He noted that even if a small subsection of a stream dried up, "it is going to have an effect on the entire food chain within that river. "
He argued supplemental irrigation could put pressure on soil organic matter and he also expressed concern about saltwater intrusion if high extraction levels are allowed in areas close to estuaries. Durant said if supplemental irrigation is allowed to go ahead, the mechanism used to govern the system must be completely transparent.
"It needs to be fully transparent. It needs to be open and available to the public. It needs to be understandable. It needs to be guided by research and it needs to be supported by data, real data, not just research, not models and it needs to be monitored and controlled effectively," he told committee members.
The alliance chair said protecting the quality and quantity of groundwater must be the guiding principle behind any irrigation strategy. He said the governance committee must have wide representation from stakeholders and issue annual performance goals. Durant said it is also essential there be widespread public consultation.
"We also want to make sure that, before we have research completed and any legislation amendments, we want to make sure that there is no new access to supplemental irrigation being allowed," he said. "We don’t feel that’s reasonable and we also do not want to see grandfathering of existing systems. We don’t want to see any guarantees of existing systems."
They are also calling for research to prove the cost of extracting water sustainably is offset by environmental benefits. He went on to say "We want to make sure that we see that if the claim is that if we’re going to be adding supplemental irrigation, that our yields are going to increase, that soil organic matter is going to be stable or increasing, that we’re going to see less nitrate leeching, that’s fantastic, that’s exactly what we want to see. The data must show that and demonstrate that. If it’s not doing that, then we need to revisit."
He went on to say baseline data must be collected for each watershed on key metric such as soil organic matter, nitrate leeching and yields and other factors. As well, Durant added "We have to have short, medium and long term goals to improving our soil and water health and also the recharge."
The alliance is suggesting the permits go through the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission and "we must understand who is asking for the application and what is the guidelines that are going to be used. We need to make sure that we have regulations in place and not simply guidelines."
As for the irrigation systems currently in place, he said they must be inventoried, licensed, regulated and monitored against the legislation. He added they must be either brought into compliance with the new rules within a reasonable timeframe or decommissioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.