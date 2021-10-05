The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will hold two hearings this week on the topic of a sustainable irrigation strategy for the province.
On Thursday, representatives from the PEI Federation of Agriculture will be appear at 10 a.m. for a meeting that has already been postponed on two occasions. The following day, committee representatives will hear from representatives of both the departments of Environment, Energy and Climate Action and Agriculture and Land at 1 pm.
Both meetings will be in the Legislative Chamber of the Hon. George Coles Building. The building remains closed to the public due to COVID -19 but the meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle. The other members are Hannah Bell, Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson, Ole Hammarlund and Hal Perry.
