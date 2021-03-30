The Standing Committee on Health and Social Development will continue its in camera review of the report prepared by the Island regulatory and Appeals Commission into the Brendel Land Sale at a meeting Wednesday.
The committee subpoenaed the report after Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson indicated it would only be released through a Freedom of Information request. The committee is not allowed t o make the document public but can make recommendations based on its contents in its final report.
The report relates to a series of paper transactions which left Red Fox Acres Limited and its primary shareholder Rebecca Irving as sole owner of 2,200 acres of land in the Summerside-Bedeque area. Thompson has ordered Red Fox and two individuals to divest land to come into compliance with the Lands protection Act. Both Red Fox Acres and the Rebecca Irving have asked for a judicial review of the order.
The meeting is slated for 9:30 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building. The committee is chaired by Liberal Gordon McNeilly and the other members are Trish Altass, Hannah Bell, Zack Bell, Heath MacDonald and Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.