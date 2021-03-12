The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will hold an in camera meeting March 25.
The committee, chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, will be discussing the recommendations on the new proposed Water Withdrawal Regulations put forward by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action. The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. in the Legislative Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building.
The other committee members are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness), Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive), Lynne Lund(Summerside-Wilmot) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
