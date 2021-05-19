The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be holding a meeting May 27 to develop a work plan.
The meeting is planned for 10:00 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building. The Hon. George Coles Building remains closed to the public. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and the other members are Finance Minister Darlene Compton; Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness); Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive) Lynne Lund (Wilmot-Summerside) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
