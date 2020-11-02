The start time for the November 5 meeting of the Special Committee on Climate Change has been changed to 1 pm.
The committee will receive a briefing on the Sustainable Transportation Action Plan and Sustainable Communities Initiative from Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; Dean Lund, Policy Analyst and Sustainable Communities Project Lead; and Ronnie McPhee, Policy and Outreach Coordinator.
The committee will also receive a briefing providing a progress update on work done under the PEI Climate Change Action Plan, from representatives of the Climate Change Secretariat.
The meeting will take place in the Legislative Assembly Chamber and the George Coles Building. The buildings of the parliamentary precinct remain closed to the public. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund. The other committee members are Third Party Leader Sonny Gallant, Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive), Energy, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson, Sidney MacEwen (Morell-Donagh) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
