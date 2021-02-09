The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study on processing capacity February 16.
The committee will hear from Gary Sands, Senior Vice-President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers; Richard Davies, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at Olymel L.P.; Philip O'Shaughnessy, General Manager at Canards du Lac Brome ltée and Ken Falk, President of Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry.
The meeting will take place in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street starting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time.
