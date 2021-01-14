Representatives from the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability January 21 to discuss sustainable irrigation strategies.
The meeting is slated for 10:00 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber of the Hon. George Coles Building. The building remains closed to the public but the event will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly's website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle. The other members of the committee are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness), Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive), Lynne Lund (Summerside-Wilmot) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.