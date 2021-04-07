The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will receive a briefing on the proposed water withdrawal regulations at a meeting Thursday.
Deputy Minister Brad Colwill of the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action will be joined by Manager of Drinking Water and Wastewater Management, George Somers and Manager of Water and Air Monitoring, Bruce Raymond in presenting to the committee.
The session is slated for 10 am in the Legislative Chamber, at the Hon. George Coles Building. The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and the other members are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness); Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive), Lynne Lund (Summerside-Wilmot) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
