The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting Thursday afternoon to consider the main estimates of the department.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau will be appearing before the committee, along with the Deputy Minister Chris Forbes and Christine Walker, who is Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Management Branch.

The committee, chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, will also hear from Colleen Barnes, who is Vice-President, Policy and Programs with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 225-A, West Block.

