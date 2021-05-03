The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting May 6 to begin study of An Act to amend the Health of Animals Act.
The committee will hear from Foothills MP John Barlow as well as Dr. Jaspinder Komal, Vice-President, Science Branch, Chief Veterinary Officer and World Organisation for Animal Health Delegate for Canada for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. He will be joined by fellow agency representatives Kelvin Mathuik, Director General, Western Area, Operations Branch and Dr. Mary-Jane Ireland, Executive Director, Animal Health Directorate, Policy and Programs Branch.
The meeting will be webcast and will begin at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time. The committee will also be meeting May 11 at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic to start clause by clause study of an Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, a private members bill dealing with qualifying farming fuel under the act.
