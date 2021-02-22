The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study on processing capacity February 23 starting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time.
Chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, the all-party committee will hear from Jacques Nantel, Professor Emeritus, Bob Lowe and Dennis Laycraft representing the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, Élise Gosselin, Chief Executive Officer of Novalait and Nadia B. Theodore, Senior Vice-President, Global Government and Industry Relations from Maple Leaf Foods Inc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.