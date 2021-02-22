Pat Finnigan
The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study on processing capacity February 23 starting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time.

Chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, the all-party committee will hear from Jacques Nantel, Professor Emeritus, Bob Lowe and Dennis Laycraft representing the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, Élise Gosselin, Chief Executive Officer of Novalait and Nadia B. Theodore, Senior Vice-President, Global Government and Industry Relations from Maple Leaf Foods Inc

