The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting Thursday to consider the main departmental estimates.
The meeting, to be televised on CPAC, will include votes on the estimates of the Canadian Dairy Commission, Canadian Grain Commission, as well as on the main departmental estimates. The meeting, chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 025-B, West Block.
The committee will also be meeting June 1 at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic to continue its study on the economic contribution of agriculture to the country. The committee will hear from several representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food including Warren Goodlet, Director General, Research and Analysis Directorate, Strategic Policy Branch; Matt Parry, Director General, Policy Development and Analysis Directorate, Strategic Policy Branch; Marco Valicenti, Director General, Innovation Programs Directorate and Dr. Javier Gracia-Garza, Special Advisor, Agriculture and Climate Change.
They will also hear from John Moffet, Assistant Deputy Minister, Environmental Protection Branch and Tara Shannon, Assistant Deputy Minister, Canadian Wildlife Services, representing the Department of the Environment. Other witnesses slated to appear are Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada and Darrin Qualman, Director of Climate Crisis Policy and Action with the National Farmers Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.