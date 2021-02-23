The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study on processing capacity February 25.
The committee will hear from Philip O'Shaughnessy, general manager of Canards du Lac Brome ltée and Ken Falk, President of Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry. The meeting will begin at 4:30 pm Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street. The session will be webcast. The committee will go in camera at 5:30 p.m. to begin drafting a report.
