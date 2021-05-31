The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food has two meetings planned for early June.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, will be studying proposed amendments to the Health of Animals Act June 3 at 4L30 p.m. Atlantic time. During the two hour session, committee members will hear from University of Guelph professor Scott Weese; Dr. Henry Ceelen and Dr. Brian Evans (the retired Chief Veterinary Officer of Canada) for the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association; Nick de Graaf and Lisa Bishop-Spencer from Chicken Farmers of Canada; Marie-France MacKinnon, Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications with the Canadian Meat Council; Darren Ference and Phil Boyd from Turkey Farmers of Canada and Marcel Groleau and Annie Tessier of the Union des producteurs agricoles.
The environmental impact of agriculture will be the topic of a meeting June 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. The witnesses include Bryan Gilvesy, Chief Executive Officer of ALUS, Wade Barnes and Bruce Ringrose of Farmers Edge Inc.; Duane Thompson, Chair, Environment Committee and Fawn Jackson, Director, Policy and International Relations with Canadian Cattlemen's Association and Aldyen Donnelly, Special Advisor, Carbon Markets with Terramera Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.