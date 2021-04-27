The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will continue its study of Bill C-206, An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (qualifying farming fuel) on April 29.
The private members bill would extend the exemption for qualifying farming fuel to marketable natural gas and propane. The meeting is slated to 4;30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building and will be webcast.
The committee will hear from Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, Professor, Dalhousie University, Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab; Tom L. Green of the David Suzuki Foundation; Isabelle Turcotte, Director, Federal Policy of the Pembina Institute; Fred Ghatala, Director, Carbon and Sustainability at Advanced Biofuels Canada and Jasmin Guénette and Virginia Labbie from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
