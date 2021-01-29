The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be continuing its study on the country's agricultural processing capacity during a meeting February 2.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, will be hearing from Dr. Al Mussell and Serge Buy from the Agri-food Innovation Council, Rob Lipsett and Richard Horne from Beef Farmers of Ontario and Michael Barrett and Mathieu Frigon from Dairy Processors Association of Canada.
The meeting will be held in Room 420, Wellington Building starting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time. The committee will be holding an in camera session February 4 starting at 4:30 p.m.
