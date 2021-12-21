The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be hearing this afternoon from many of the same witnesses who testified last week before the provincial Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
Siddika Mithani, who is president of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, will be joined by Sylvie Lapointe, Vice-President, Policy and Programs Branch and David Bailey, Acting Executive Director, Policy and Programs Branch. The trio, along with Gordon Henry, who is the head of the potato division of the agency, appeared before the provincial group on December 17.
Brian Matheson, Deputy Minister, Department of Agriculture and Land and Carolyn Sanford, Director, Animal Health, Regulatory, and Analytical Laboratories, Department of Agriculture and Land will also appear before the federal committee. They both talked to the provincial MLA's on December 16. Tom Rosser, Assistant Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada also appeared before the provincial committee on December 17.
Greg Donald, who is general manager of the PEI Potato Board, will also be appearing before the federal committee. His appearance before the provincial committee was stormed out and will be rescheduled in January.
The committee hearing is slated for 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 425, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street. The committee is chaired by Nova Scotia Liberal MP Kody Blais.
